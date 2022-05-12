Seatrade Cruise Global Conferences Gives Strong Indications of a Sustainable Global Cruise Recovery. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 wrapped up recently in Miami, Florida where 9,350 cruise line executives, political decision-makers, thought leaders, suppliers, and destinations from 110 countries came together at the Miami Beach Convention Center for four days of networking at the biggest global cruise industry gathering since 2019, according to the organizers.

Port St. Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs took part in a panel discussion, “Adapt and Thrive Through Public-Private Innovation,” along with several other panelists that included cruise line executive Rick Sasso from MSC Cruises.

Gumbs also held several strategic stakeholder meetings with representatives of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40343-seatrade-cruise-global-conferences-gives-strong-indications-of-a-sustainable-global-cruise-recovery.html