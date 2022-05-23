Second suspect arrested in Back Street shooting case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police have made a second arrest in the ongoing investigation into the Back Street fatal shooting of Monday, May 16, 2022. The shooting claimed the life of one young man with the initials B.C.

The suspect with the initials T.S. was arrested on May 21, 2021, by a police patrol and Major Crimes Division detectives. This suspect and his co-suspect S.V. remain in custody pending further investigation. S.V. was arrested two days after the fatal shooting.

Police do not rule out further arrests in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40461-second-suspect-arrested-in-back-street-shooting-case.html