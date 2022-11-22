Second Tripartite meeting of Justice Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten held in Geneva. | SMN NEWS

Geneva, Switzerland:--- The Honorable Ministers of Justice of Aruba; Rocco Tjon, Curaçao; Shalten Hato and Sint Maarten; Anna E. Richardson were in Geneva to attend the Kingdom’s Universal Periodic Review session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on November 15, 2022. The Ministers made use of that unique opportunity to hold the second Justice Tripartite meeting between the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom.

Though the three Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten remain in close contact with each other and have met on several previous occasions, including on the sidelines of multilateral events and other forums, the initiative ...



