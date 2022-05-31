Secondary school pupils get to know Caribbean Research again. | SMN NEWS

In mid-June, NWO is organizing the second edition of the Week of Caribbean Research. Education and knowledge transfer are key focuses. In the weeks before the event, researchers from the Caribbean region or those who are doing research in this region will give workshops to secondary school pupils.

The workshops will be offered at several schools in the Netherlands and at schools in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten.

This series of workshops at secondary schools raise awareness among young people of the value of science in society. Why is research so important and what does a ...



