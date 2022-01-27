Seedling trials start at Intensive Horticulture project. | SMN NEWS

~SCS students, Commissioner Wilson visit Gezondheid Farms~

SABA--The Showroom Intensive Horticulture Pilot has completed construction and seedling trials have started.

Jim Garza of Gezondheid Farms, the public-private initiative to develop agriculture at Rendez-Vous, aims to have the first round of crops harvested by end of February. “We will be providing a spring salad mix in a 1/2lb biodegradable, twisty wire sealing, breathable paper bag with our local grown labeling. Crop variety trials are being run with romaine, butterhead, arugula, oakleaf, baby kale, mini chive, mizuna mustard, radish microgreen, and other vegetables,” he said.

