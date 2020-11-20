Seller of Stolen car arrested, investigation continues. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The woman who sold an alleged stolen vehicle in 2018 has since been arrested since SMN News published a news article on November 16th and released all documentation relating to the sale. The suspect has been identified as Chermina Hodge Baptist who sold an alleged stolen Kia Picanto to Melvin Mills and Sharmilla Parshram.

Police spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed to SMN News that the suspect was arrested and remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

More information on the stolen vehicle was impounded by Police since March 11th, 2020 can be found below.

