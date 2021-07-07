Senatrice Annick Petrus joins in condemning the decapitated administration. | SMN NEWS

PARIS:— Annick Petrus, Senatrice of St. Martin in a press release has condemned the decapitated administration. “Our territory is going through difficult times. Our administration is decapitated and abused which greatly reduces our operating capacities and hinders the quality of service due to our citizens.

Despite my alerts at the first signs, I was not heard.

The reform of our administration, however necessary it may be, cannot be done through blunders, lies, wickedness, humiliation, contempt, stigmatization, disrespect, repeated absences,

patronage, favoritism, and squandering of public money.

I give my support to those who denounce this situation because when injustice becomes ...



