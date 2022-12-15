SER Curaçao: next AICESIS-president. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao will chair the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS) for the 2023-2025 term. This has been agreed upon by the board of AICESIS during its ordinary session, which was held in Belgrade, the capital of the Republic of Serbia, on December 2, 2022. The Board meeting brought together 14 members from all continents, represented physically, online, or by mandate, as well as observers from Hungary, Peru, and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

During the Board meeting, the SER of Curaçao, which is also a Board member, was ...



