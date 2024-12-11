SER Curaçao receives groundbreaking book on workplace safety. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:—The Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao received yesterday a copy of The Proactive Confidential Counselor, a book authored by Karin Bosman that provides groundbreaking insights into workplace safety and the role of confidential counselors in organizations. The presentation ceremony, held at the SER office, was attended by Raul Henriquez, Director and Secretary General of the SER, and Sharlyn Curial-Villareal, Senior Legal Advisor.

Karin Bosman, an international expert on workplace safety and psychosocial workload, founded Report App, a platform designed to help organizations foster safe work environments. Bosman underscores the importance of proactive and preventive approaches to addressing workplace conflicts and inappropriate behavior in her book.

The SER highlighted the book’s significance for Curaçao. “Workplace safety is a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and inclusive labor relations”, Henriquez said.

For several years, Bosman has collaborated with organizations in Curaçao, providing training and policy advice on workplace safety. Her book serves as a comprehensive guide for organizations seeking to build a healthy workplace culture, aligning with the SER’s ongoing efforts to enhance social cohesion and sustainable employment opportunities on the island.

With the launch of this publication, the SER calls on employers, employees, and policymakers to prioritize workplace safety. They emphasize that this issue is critical for improving labor relations and contributes to the broader socio-economic development of Curaçao.

