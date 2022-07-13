SER pays courtesy visit to Minister Plenipotentiary. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:--- July 4th, 2022. A delegation of the Social Economic Council (SER) paid a courtesy visit to the cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, where they were welcomed by the Honorable Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus, Cabinet Director, Carol Voges, and Senior Economic Policy Advisor, Prakaash Rostam.

After introductions, the conversation focused on the work method and the recently published advice of the SER. Furthermore, the social and economic development of Sint Maarten and the relations between the SER and similar institutions were discussed.

SER Chairman and Minister Violenus also shared their views on the challenges of Sint ...



