SER Sint Maarten pays visit to SER Netherlands and provides update on pending advice. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE:— On December 6, 2024, a delegation led by Harlec Doran, Chairman of the Social Economic Council (SER) of Sint Maarten, made an introductory visit to the SER in The Hague. The delegation was welcomed by Prof. Dr. Kim Putters, Chairman of the SER of the Netherlands. This meeting marked another significant step toward reestablishing the close collaboration between the two advisory bodies, originally initiated in 2012 by René A. Richardson, the first Chairman of SER Sint Maarten, and Alexander Rinnooy Kan, then Chairman of SER Netherlands.

