SER will be hosting a symposium themed “Protect and Preserve Our Paradise, Sint Maarten’s Ecological Treasures Unveiled”. | SMN NEWS

HARBOR VIEW:— The Social Economic Council (SER) will host a symposium on Thursday afternoon, October 12th, 2023 at the Belair Community Center. The theme of the symposium is “Protect and Preserve Our Paradise, Sint Maarten’s Ecological Treasures Unveiled”. With this symposium, the SER has chosen to focus on the social and environmental impact and well-being of the community. The event will commence at 1 pm and conclude at 5.15 pm.

The SER is honored to present various expert speakers on the subject matter. The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Ellen van Bueren, a full-time professor at the Faculty of Architecture and the Built Environment of Delft University of Technology. The governance and management of urban development in support of a sustainable built environment is at the core of her work. She is involved in research on policy, planning, and decision-making for climate adaptation, urban resilience, and circular built environments, calling for collaborative action from public and private stakeholders, including individual people. Professor van Bueren participates in the Islanders at the Helm programme, aimed at co-creating research on sustainable and inclusive solutions for social adaptation to climate challenges in the (Dutch) Caribbean. The programme established a Trans-Atlantic academic Platform (TAP) fostering research-based education on climate challenges for the six Dutch Caribbean islands.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43996-ser-will-be-hosting-a-symposium-themed-protect-and-preserve-our-paradise-sint-maarten-s-ecological-treasures-unveiled-2.html