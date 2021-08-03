Serious accident on Airport Road Sunday afternoon. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Traffic Department investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Airport Road on Sunday, 1 August 2021. The driver suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police received several calls around 6:00 pm about a car that had flipped over some 600 meters after the Maho roundabout.

Several police patrols and ambulance personnel found a dark-colored 2012 Hyundai Elantra with license plate P-2175 on its side against the fence of Princess Juliana International Airport.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was traveling at high speed when the driver lost control of the ...



