Serious scooter accident again on Brouwers Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Two scooters slammed into each other in the vicinity of the Harold Jack Lookout Point on A.J.C. Brouwers Road on Saturday, July 10, around 5:30 pm.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the scooters riders were heading in opposite directions and simultaneously overtook vehicles on the

hillside road causing a massive collision. After crashing into each other, the two scooters struck two other vehicles.

The first rider with the initials A.R. suffered a laceration to his face and upper body. The second rider with the initials R.A.S. suffered a deep laceration to his lower leg ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38055-serious-scooter-accident-again-on-brouwers-road.html