Seven Seas Water Group says it is proud to start scholarship fund for Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Tampa, Fla.:--- Seven Seas Water Group, a multi-national provider of Water-as-a-Service® (“WaaS®”) solutions, said it was very proud of the initiation of the scholarship fund for Sint Maarten, the Desalination Resource Development Program (DRDP).

“We are extremely proud to launch this developmental program and further invest in the community,” says Henry Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group. “Our company and the government of Sint Maarten share the same vision of growing and supporting local capacity by investing in the people. We look forward to executing the operational plan and opening registration to the citizens.”

With the cooperation ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39082-seven-seas-water-group-says-it-is-proud-to-start-scholarship-fund-for-sint-maarten.html