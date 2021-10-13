Seven Seas Waters matches Art Saves Lives donation for National Institute of Arts ballet classes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- ASLF is pleased to announce that Seven Seas Waters has matched Art Saves Lives Foundation’s donation of $2,500.00 toward free ballet classes for little girls on the island. The gift has been well received by N.I.A.’s (National Institute of Arts) director Arlene Newhouse who is elated by Seven Seas' gesture. Their donation now allows up to 46 ballerinas ages 3-9 to participate in free ballet classes through December 2021. The dresses for this program were given by the Bronxville Ballet NOT FOR SALE. Director of Bronxville Ballet NOT FOR SALE, Ana Dimas explained that her ...



