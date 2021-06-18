Several arrests for various offenses on June 17. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—- A man with the initials S.N.P.I. was arrested in the vicinity of Fort Willem around 12:45 pm on June 17. It appeared that the suspect had entered his victim’s residence and ill-treated the victim with a baseball bat. During the attack, the victim suffered a fractured arm and several other injuries. The victim was then taken to the hospital where he was treated and sent home.

Not long after returning home from St. Maarten Medical Center, the victim was attacked for a second time by the suspect who was still in the area. In the course ...



