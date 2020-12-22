Several officers of KPSM tested positive for the coronavirus. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—In an effort to continuously maintain transparency with the community the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the community of St.Maarten that several of our officers have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus over the last few days.

In following the CPS guidelines, these colleagues have since been in isolation and their team members, who were possibly in close contact, have been quarantined.

The building where the officers were working was immediately disinfected/sanitized.

KPSM in cooperation with CPS at the moment is following CPS front liners protocol which entails that most workers of KPSM will have the opportunity ...



