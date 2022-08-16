Several persons arrested over the past few weeks for being in possession of stolen vehicles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the course of the last few weeks, while carrying out targeted traffic checks, several vehicles suspected of being stolen were confiscated by the police. In the course of inspection of the vehicles, it was discovered that the VIN numbers and/or engine numbers had been modified or changed.

throughout the months of July and August, some 7 people were detained by the police because they had bought or were in possession of a car believed to have been stolen

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM reminds the public to avoid purchasing potentially stolen vehicles. Many stolen vehicles are resold ...



...



