Several serious traffic accidents in last few days. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- It is almost inconceivable that motorists/ scooter riders do not recognize the inherent dangers in their behavior when it pertains to using the roadways of St. Maarten.

In the last three days, the Traffic Department of the Police Force has handled three very serious cases involving scooter riders who suffered from severe injuries.

It has been noted that most accidents that have involved scooters have been related to exceeding the speed limit, inattentiveness, or driving recklessly.

Despite numerous warnings from police about reckless driving and riding behavior, it would appear that these warnings have all fallen upon deaf ears.

