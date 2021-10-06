Shareholder convokes GEBE SBOD to appoint Board members. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The shareholder of the Government-owned company NV GEBE sent out a convocation on Tuesday to the two SBOD members of NV GEBE inviting them to a meeting for the appointment of the five members of the board that is currently vacant.

Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran confirmed on Wednesday that the invitation was sent on Tuesday, he said that the SBOD 14 days in which the meeting must be called, and if the SBOD does not comply then the shareholder will intervene and make the appointments.



