Shooting in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

DUTCH QUARTER:--- A man is now in serious, but stable condition after he was shot by an unknown assailant in Dutch Quarter. The French national is being treated at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

Police dispatch was notified about the victim after he showed up at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

When questioned by Police at SMMC, the victim said he was dropped off by a friend at the medical center.

Information from this apparent shooting incident is not very clear. What is known up to now is one person was shot in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41988-shooting-in-dutch-quarter.html