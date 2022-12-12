Shooting in Philipsburg, one arrested. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- One man has been arrested by police for a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of the old Philipsburg Jubilee Library building on Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

Police dispatch was notified of the shooting along with information that the suspected shooter had fled the scene in a vehicle. He was soon after stopped and arrested by officers of the uniform division of the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

A handgun was found in his possession. It was confiscated.

Personnel of the Detective and Forensic Departments were at the scene as part of the ongoing ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42006-shooting-in-philipsburg-one-arrested.html