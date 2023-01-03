Shooting Incident in Maho. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Police Force of St. Maarten has conducted a quick review of the Christmas and New Year period spanning 2022 and going into 2023.

At first glance, apart from the shooting incident on January 01, 2023, and several vehicle accidents with injuries that occurred on Welgelen Road, Airport Road, Rhine Road, and Flamingo road, this season went off relatively quietly compared to other years.

The aforementioned shooting incident, happened on January 01, 2023., At approximately 07:00 am. Police Central Dispatch received a report that a male was shot in the vicinity of Maho Shopping Center by an unknown ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42108-shooting-incident-in-maho.html