Shot fired at suspect caught breaking and entering a car dealership. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A 27-year-old man with the initials M.B is now in police custody, after being shot in the leg while officers were responding to reports of a possible breaking and entering at a used car dealership in the Cole Bay area on Sunday, November 29th, 2020.

The Police dispatch center received several calls regarding persons being spotted breaking into and damaging cars at the car lot location. Patrols rushed to the scene and were approached by one of the managers of the dealership. They were informed that the security had seen several unknown persons stealing parts from the vehicles ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36267-shot-fired-at-suspect-caught-breaking-and-entering-a-car-dealership.html