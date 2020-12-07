SHTA and STB congratulate COPA on its comeback to St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) congratulate COPA Airlines on resuming its flights to St. Maarten. COPA Airlines resumed weekly flights as of Friday, November 20th, but will increase frequency during the second week of December to four times weekly.

Prior to COPA’s return, the SHTA and STB organized a digital marketing event, with 234 travel agencies from across South America participating. The webinar provided insights in the ongoing tourism recovery of the destination, as well as health protocols for travelers to St. Maarten. Travel agents asked live questions to ...



