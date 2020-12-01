SHTA calls for planned 2021 events for calendar. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) today announced its renewed cooperation with International Liquor & Tobacco Trading (ILTT) on the St. Maarten event calendar, calling on companies and NGO’s to share planned events for 2021 before December 7th.

As the pandemic timeframe asks for adjustments, the calendar will promote special guidelines for events like mask-wearing and social distancing. In addition, the calendar has an eye for more small-scale events; from special sailing events to wine tastings. Even though optimism is in place for 2021 as a year of recovery, SHTA will underline all listed events are subject ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36277-shta-calls-for-planned-2021-events-for-calendar.html