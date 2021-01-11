SHTA Launches 2021 Event Calendar. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This week, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) started distributing its 2021 Event Calendar. The association is pleased with a record amount of planned events sent in, showing the resilience and ambition of the island for the New Year.

In the tradition of St. Maarten cultural icons being featured on the calendar, the 2021 edition highlights Isidore York’s well-known Dow Orchestra. As a first in the history of the calendar, designer Loic Bryan of Artistic Drive held a special photo shoot honoring the steelpan celebrity and his orchestra. SHTA calls on the community and visitors to support ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36535-shta-launches-2021-event-calendar.html