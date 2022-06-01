SHTA Restaurant Survey: Sint Maarten faces culinary labor force challenge. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten is facing a serious labor force challenge when it pertains to remaining the "Culinary Capital of the Caribbean". This finding stems from a survey held amongst Dutch side Sint Maarten restaurants and/or restaurant groups.

The 2022 SHTA restaurant survey was conducted amongst restaurants of varying cuisines and locations throughout Dutch side of Sint Maarten. Participating restaurants jointly represent a labor force of 586 Sint Maarten jobs.

One of the most important challenges restaurants face is finding suitable candidates for filling vacancies. At the time of the survey, 78,6% of the participating restaurants were searching for new employees. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40540-shta-restaurant-survey-sint-maarten-faces-culinary-labor-force-challenge.html