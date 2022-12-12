Shujah Reiph receives the 2022 Spot Light Award. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:---On December 10, 2022, St. Martin cultural activist Shujah Reiph received the “2022 Spot Light Award” from The Angel Alliance in South Carolina, USA, said Conscious Lyrics Foundation (CLF).

The annual award focuses on “Recognizing & Honoring The Angels In Our Community,” said the organizers. The award ceremony is itself recognized in Charleston as one of the city’s “most prestigious annual events,” said Mayor John J. Tecklenburg.

The black tie/red carpet affair was held at North Charleston Coliseum Performance Hall.

Reiph was honored for his over 30 years of uninterrupted cultural and educational events organizing on the Caribbean island ...



