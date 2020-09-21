SIBA elects new president and Board. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten Insurance Brokers Association (SIBA) has elected Dwayne Elgin to lead its new Board that was installed after elections held on 15th September 2020. Elgin succeeds Neil Henderson who has led the organization for over fifteen years.

The newly elected board includes Vice President- Mano van der Camp, Treasurer – Richard Boyd (also a past President), Secretary – Barbara Pompier, and Board Member -Tirdeo(Joshua) Dharamraj.

SIBA, from its inception, has been championing the rights of insurance customers by influencing legislation to regulate the conduct of financial institutions operating in the industry whilst ensuring that its own members uphold

