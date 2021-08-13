Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority Urges Mariners to Be Prepared and Ready to Take Action. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority Corporation urges all mariners to prepare in a timely manner for any adverse weather that would impact the country. At the moment Tropical Depression #7 is several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Sint Maarten, which means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), this system is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles this weekend with possible impacts on the local area from Saturday night through Sunday with heavy rainfall ...



