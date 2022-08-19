Simpson Bay Shooting suspect surrendered. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---- On Friday afternoon the suspect that shot a man dead at the carwash on Sr. Modesta Road Simpson Bay surrendered at the Philipsburg Police Station where he was placed under arrest.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said the suspect surrendered and detectives are busy with their interrogation.



