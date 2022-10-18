Sint Maarten Children’s Book Week 2022; meeting the author’s. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, October 14, 2022, the children of group 6 of the Seventh Day Adventist School, and the Leonald Conner primary school met with author Marianne Tefft. She treated the children by reading her book ‘Flowers from the sea’. The presentation was interactive; the children asked questions about the story and the author, like ‘how did you become an author?’, and ‘what inspired you to write this book?’

On Monday, October 17, 2022, the children of group 5 of the Ruby LaBega primary school were visited by the author Colin Bootman. He shared his story about the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41561-sint-maarten-children-s-book-week-2022-meeting-the-author-s.html