Sint Maarten Emergency Medical Services role being featured in documentary for German tele-viewers | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):--- Preparations are underway for the Sint Maarten Ambulance Services to be featured in a documentary that will be aired in Germany, according to Ambulance Department Head Cylred Richardson.



Richardson said that the documentary will showcase rescue teams at work around the world, and there will be a segment related to Sint Maarten.

The segment will be done in cooperation with Dr. Stefan Luhrs who has already gained a lot of experience with the rescue system of Sint Maarten. Dr. Luhrs works as a volunteer with the Steiger Foundation as Medical Director.

Recently the foundation was in Sri Lanka with ...



...



