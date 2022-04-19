Sint Maarten has 3 nominations in Miss Global 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Miss Global Sint Maarten Crystal Gibbes currently has three nominations in the Miss Global 2021 competition. Her nominations are in the following categories: act of kindness, natural beauty, and swimsuit.

You can support her now by voting for candidate #44 on Miss Global’s official Instagram account. Please follow @missglobalofficial (request follow) to share and like her post to help her be part of the TOP 25 candidates for Miss Global 2022 edition in Bali Indonesia this June 11, 2022. The voting will be open for two weeks.

Crystal Gibbes is representing Sint Maarten in Miss Global 2021 and 2022 ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40156-sint-maarten-has-3-nominations-in-miss-global-2021.html