Sint Maarten Library brings Story Reading to the Afternoon schools and Foster Homes in our community. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;--- In the months of May and June, the Sint Maarten Library will continue to aim to bring to light all aspects of literacy among the young. In support of the quest of the leaders of Foster Homes, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library has pledged to join its campaign by organizing a series of visits to afternoon schools and foster homes where students will be treated to story readings by library staff in May and in June.

These reading sessions will commence in the week of May 16 and continue up until the week of June 23, 2022. The library looks ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40333-sint-maarten-library-brings-story-reading-to-the-afternoon-schools-and-foster-homes-in-our-community.html