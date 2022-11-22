Sint Maarten Library celebrates its 99th anniversary; the countdown begins. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the Sint Maarten Library celebrates its 99 years of existence. A ceremony will be held in the evening, to launch the new name, logo, website, and library card. This will be the precursor for the countdown to the library’s 100th anniversary.

Philipsburg Jubilee Library was founded on November 23, 1923, the year in which Queen Wilhelmina celebrated her silver jubilee. Hence, its initial name was "Philipsburg Jubilee Library". The initiative to set up a library was taken by W.R. Plantz, C.M. Darrell, C.C.G. Philipszoon, A.C. Wathey, and C.A. ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41847-sint-maarten-library-celebrates-its-99th-anniversary-the-countdown-begins.html