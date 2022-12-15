Sint Maarten Library: Entrepreneur Christmas Fair. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Sint Maarten Library presents the Entrepreneur Christmas Fair. The fair will be held in the library's parking lot and start at 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

There will be 18 enterprises displaying their products; most of the enterprises are run by youth entrepreneurs. Some of the products are kids' toys, gift baskets, perfumes, jewelry, beauty cosmetics, painting and crafts, candles, homemade oils, and soap. Of course, there will also be food and drinks, such as cheesecake, cookies, hot dogs, and guava berries.

The Sint Maarten Library will be there with book ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42028-sint-maarten-library-entrepreneur-christmas-fair.html