Sint Maarten Lions Club donates $2,000 to St. Vincent for Disaster Relief. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As part of giving back to communities during a disaster period, the board of the Sint Maarten Lions Club unanimously approved to send US$ 2,000 to assist the people of St. Vincent as they deal with the effects of the La Soufriere Volcano eruption.

The Sint Maarten Lions Club has partnered with the St Vincent South Lions Club who will handle the purchase of goods for persons or families on St Vincent. Both clubs are part of Lions Club International and fall under District 60B. District 60B’s District Governor Lion Maureen Graham PMJF is based in Barbados. Barbados and ...



