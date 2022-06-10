Sint Maarten Lions Club donates to Sports and Performing Arts. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club recently made much-needed donations to the Little League Baseball Association and a young dancer, Ms. Eliane Berwers.

The 14-year-old dancer from St. Maarten who is a Havo 3 student at Milton Peters College, was accepted at the world-renowned Dance Theatre of Harlem, New York, USA to attend the 2022 Summer Intensive Dance Program. She was selected among over 200 international students who auditioned for this Program.

Lion President Linette A. Gibs commended Ms. Berwers on her excellent achievement. “We are proud of you. You will be representing our island. Stay focused and committed. ...



...



