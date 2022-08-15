Sint Maarten Lions Club ‘Fresh n Cool’ Back-to-School Project brought smiles to instructors and many cheerful pupils. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Last Monday, August 8th, 2022, members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club and Omega South Leo Club welcomed instructors and many cheerful pupils of the St. Joseph School and the Marie Genevieve De Weever School back to their classrooms for the first day of the new school year. Returning students and first-year students alike were noticeably thrilled about the new school year and all of its prospects.

Principal Stuart Johnson of the Genevieve de Weever School welcomed the honorable Minister of Education, Drs. Rudolf Samuel, and joined him in taking photos with the Back-to-School frames specially designed for the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41063-sint-maarten-lions-club-fresh-n-cool-back-to-school-project-brought-smiles-to-instructors-and-many-cheerful-pupils.html