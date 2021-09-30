Sint Maarten Lions Club honors 101-yr old Anna Gumbs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Sint Maarten Lions Club joins with the entire community in congratulating all seniors today, October 1st, 2021 on the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons.

As one of the planned activities for Seniors Appreciation month being observed by the Sint Maarten Lions Club, members paid tribute to one of the island’s oldest citizens, Ms. Anna Gumbs.

Ms. Gumbs, a resident of the White and Yellow Cross Foundation is 101 years old. She was greeted by members of the Club with balloons, flowers, gifts, and a fruit basket containing her favorite fruits.

