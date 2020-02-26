Sint. Maarten Lions Club names Prime Minister Jacobs a Honorary Member. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— During the recent working visit of District Governor Denise Forrest, the Sint. Maarten Lions Club named Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs as an honorary member of the club. The official pinning of the special distinction was done when District 60B’s District Governor Lion Denise Forrest visited the Prime Minister’s Office as is customary when a District Governor visits clubs in various countries and islands. The Sint. Maarten Lions Club President Lion Oralie Boirard, 2nd Vice District Governor Lion Claudio Buncamper, and Past District Governor Lion Maxime Larmonie also accompanied the Lions District Governor to the Prime Minister’s office.

