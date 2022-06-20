Sint Maarten Lions Club presents Citizen of the Year Award to Mrs. Bregje Boetekees Van’t Hof of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At a ceremony held at the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation, President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club, Lion Linette A. Gibs MJF presented a surprised Mrs. Bregje Boetekees- Van’t Hof with the Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of her extraordinary, exemplary service to the community.

.

In making the Presentation, the outgoing President remarked: “This Award is highly justified taking into consideration your outstanding contributions to the general well-being of our island and to the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation in particular regard to the care of our Seniors. You deserve to be recognized for ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40686-sint-maarten-lions-club-presents-citizen-of-the-year-award-to-mrs-bregje-boetekees-van-t-hof-of-the-white-and-yellow-cross-care-foundation.html