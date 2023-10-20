Sint Maarten Now Under a Tropical Storm Warning/Hurricane Watch. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— (DCOMM) – Sint Maarten is now under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 36 hours while a Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within 48 hours in the warning area.

Tropical Storm Tammy at 5:00 AM was located 425 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

Maximum sustained winds at this time are 60 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Residents and the business community are being called upon to take all necessary precautions on Friday for the passing of Tropical Storm Tammy which is likely to start impacting weather conditions from Friday night and into the weekend.

Residents should use the time now to review their disaster supply kit, and to make sure their property is storm/hurricane ready.

The Government Administration Building and other public service offices will close to the public at 2:00 PM on Friday. Essential government services will remain operational.

Tammy could produce four to six inches of rainfall along with possible storm force winds. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls.

Friday is a regular school day until further notice.

Residents and the business community are advised to continue to pay keen attention to weather reports from MDS.

Additional information will be forthcoming from the Government of Sint Maarten throughout the day as the storm approaches the Leeward Islands.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44073-sint-maarten-now-under-a-tropical-storm-warning-hurricane-watch.html