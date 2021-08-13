Sint Maarten Now Under Tropical Storm Watch. Tropical Depression Seven Approaching Leeward Islands. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson says that as of 5.00 pm Sint Maarten is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

Residents are advised to closely monitor the progress of Tropical Depression #7 (TD#7) which was upgraded from a tropical cyclone. Depression #7 is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or on Saturday.

ODM and Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) will continue to closely monitor the progress of the depression and issue the necessary ...



