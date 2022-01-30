Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) will be taking preventive and repressive actions in the interest of traffic safety in the coming days. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Personnel of the traffic department has dealt with several major accidents over the last 4 weeks which resulted in several persons being severely injured.

It is hard to imagine the amount of material damage that has been caused at the scene of some of these accidents.

With this in mind, the police have deployed a plan of action with a view to first inform the public about their driving behavior and the consequences thereof. In addition, action will be taken against drivers not abiding by the rules set forth in traffic ordinance; and other legal regulations applicable on Sint



...



