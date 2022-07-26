Sint Maarten relaunches PR and Marketing with Big Idea Advertising, Diamond PR and USP PR Marketing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau announced the renewal of contracts with the three agencies that execute the public relations, marketing communications, and digital marketing for the destination, as of July/ August 2022.

Following the upward trend of arrivals since 2021 and with some concerning challenges with lower occupancy for the summer, the tourism bureau is pleased to work with the Marketing and PR agencies again. The marketing team will work with Diamond PR, Big Idea Advertising, and USP PR Marketing to leverage a marketing budget and strategically drive travel in target markets like the Northeast (NY, NJ, and CT), Atlanta, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40944-sint-maarten-relaunches-pr-and-marketing-with-big-idea-advertising-diamond-pr-and-usp-pr-marketing.html