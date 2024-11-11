Sint Maarten Shines at 32nd OECS Swimming Championships in St. Vincent. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten’s young athletes have made waves at the 32nd Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships held in St. Vincent from November 8th to 10th, capturing the attention of the Caribbean swimming community and bringing pride to the nation. The Sint Maarten team, comprised of ten dedicated swimmers between the ages of 8 and 17, secured three medals and achieved a commendable 6th-place finish among nine competing OECS countries.

